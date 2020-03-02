Upon my 43 years in the music industry, this is the time that I have seen God paving the way for me, Yaw Sarpong said in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, premiering his latest song with rapper Sarkodie.

The veteran gospel musician said he was dumbfounded when Sarkodie mentioned him as one of the gospel musicians he would love to collaborate with in an earlier interview.

One of my managers told me that Sarkodie was praising me so I decided to write a song to feature him, the Oko Yi musician disclosed to Andy Dosty.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarpong has finally released Ahobraseɛ song off his upcoming 26th album. The song which preaches about humility, features rapper Sarkodie.

MORE STORIES:

Yaw Sarpong and Sarkodie working in the studio #Ahobrase3

The song made it to the top trends on Twitter where fans lauded the versatile rapper for honouring the singer’s call.

Narrating how he met Sarkodie, he said the rapper invited him over to his wedding before they had the opportunity later to visit the studio.

He added that, the Best International Flow rapper took no dime from him, rather promised to help him push his works across the digital space.

Sarkodie called me and he told me that he had a wedding at Labadi beach so he wanted me to come there. He didn’t take even take One Cedi to record with me.

When he calls me, he tells me how he will use his name to support me and I am very surprised because most of the secular guys don’t find it that easy with him [Sarkodie]. I think God sent him to me.

In fact, he has really surprised me. Sarkodie isn’t only famous but he has an outstanding character. Sarkodie is more than being humble, he told Andy Dosty.

Listen to Yaw Sarpong’s interview with Andy Dosty below: