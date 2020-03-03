Information reaching Adomonline.com indicates that, the long awaited construction of the Interdenominational National Cathedral will finally come off after a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Making the disclosure on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday, Secretary to the Board of Trustees in-charge of the construction of the Cathedral, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, said the cathedral will accommodate close to 20,000 Ghanaians during national programmes.

At the moment, the National Theatre, which is Ghana’s most preferred edifice for use in national activities, can only accommodate 1,400 Ghanaians.

The cathedral, according to Rev Boateng, when constructed will be used for the swearing-in of elected presidential candidates, laying-in-state purposes and major Christian programmes among others.

The Cathedral, sited next to Ghana’s State House (Parliament) building in the centre of the capital, was proposed by the government in March 2017 as part of the celebration of Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary.