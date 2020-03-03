Nigerian popular televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, has revealed that, the current rainfall in China will end the widespread occurrences of the infectious disease.

According to the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), God spoke to him through a revelation about the coronavirus and said He will wipe it away with rain.

The man of God, who revealed this on Facebook page said he then asked God to cause the rain to fall in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus.

“Since yesterday, when the Lord brought the revelation about the rain and that this rain will wipe away the epidemic coronavirus, I asked the Lord to make this happen in the place where the coronavirus started which is Wuhan, China. Right now, it is raining in Wuhan, China”, portions of the post read.

Read the post below;