Renowned Pastor, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has said a powerful prayer for the nation as the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the Founder of the Pentecostal-Charismatic Church, Perez Chapel International, said the Global Prophetic and the Apostolic Council all over the world will today, pray against the virus.

He explained that though Ghana had not recorded any case of coronavirus, it was imperative that churches deal with the issue spiritually aside preventive measures by health authorities in the country.

Bishop Agyinasare prayed that God immunes Ghana once again from the pandemic just as He did during the scourge of some other outbreaks.

“The Global Prophetic Council and Apostolic Council have set today aside to pray fervently against the virus. We need to pray hard so that the spread can minimize. Ghana has so far not recorded the virus but we need to tie it spiritually to prevent the spread,” he said.

“It is our prayer that God will protect Africa in order not record deaths as a result of coronavirus. Any hands of the devil that is planning to destroy the world with such diseases will not succeed,” he added.

Globally, about 3,000 people have died from the fast-spreading virus that is reported to have originated in China in December 2019, out of 88,000 people infected in 54 countries, about 42,700 have however recovered.

China alone has recorded nearly 80,000 cases of the virus since the outbreak began. Several European countries announced new cases.

In Ghana, all suspected cases recorded so far have tested negative.