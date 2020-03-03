Kanye West's daughter gives surprise performance at Yeezy's Paris show
Kanye West's daughter gives surprise performance at Yeezy's Paris show

Kanye West’s daughter, North West, gave a surprise performance at her dad’s Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s six-year-old daughter stole the show as she performed a rendition of Red Carpet Girlz ‘What I Do’ while models sashayed down the runway.

Her father, Kanye looked on with pride as she performed. At some point during her performance, she pointed at her cousin Penelope and said, “I love you Penelope.”

Kim also shared a video of her and North arriving at the show with Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick.

