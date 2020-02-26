Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has made a blunt revelation about her lover, albeit with some subtlety.

The subtle disclosure follows fans’ demand for disclosure on her relationships and love life.

Since posting about her boyfriend on instagram, however, a massive stir has erupted by way of engagements.

Eagerly-awaiting fans were disappointed on realising that Delay only posted a photo that hid the face of her said boyfriend.

ALSO READ

“I miss you so much babe. You’re always on my mind. You’re my one true love. Remember that my love for you is in a place where there’s no space or time,” was Delay’s post.

Eager social media users who read the post expressed their disappointment in the half-baked disclosure.

Read her post below: