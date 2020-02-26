Television personality, Gifty Anti, has called off a marriage seminar she was scheduled to host on Wednesday in Italy due to the deadly coronavirus.

Gifty announced the cancellation of the programme via her Facebook page, saying it was in compliance with the Italian authorities’ ban on public events.

Due to the situation in Italy (thanks to the Corona Virus), all public gatherings have been banned until further notice. Therefore, the marriage seminar with the Pentecost Church, Bologna, scheduled for tonight, has been cancelled, she posted.

May God protect us and our loved ones, she added.

Below is her post:

Italy on Tuesday confirmed the 11th death of a patient from Codvid19 whilst on Wednesday the number of overall cases rose to over 320 up from just 6 last Friday.

Nine of those who have died were in the northern region of Lombardy, which is easily the most affected region.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Italy and South Korea seem to be secondary sites of spread for the disease.