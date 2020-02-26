Ghanaian Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Noella Wiyaala, has begun the construction of an art theatre in hometown, Funsi, in the Upper West region.

The singer, known as Wiyaala in the showbiz industry, says the centre will help portray and educate people about the rich history and culture of her town.

The renowned artiste who sings in her native languages Sissala and Waala combined with English, announced the move on her official Instagram page.

She also posted a video of the threatre named the Wiyaala Art Centre which is under construction through effective communal labour.

Noella, aged 33, grew up at both Funsi and Tumu and is one of four sisters who got exposed to music at an early age with her first performance being at age 5.

Watch the video below