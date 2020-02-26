A video has reached the streets of social media where a slay queen is filmed stealing hair bundles from a vendor in Accra.

Portia Asare, as narrated by the shop owner, was said to have called as early as 6:00 am to make some urgent purchases on meeting the closed shop.

Beebi, owner of the shop said she rushed to the shop to serve Portia, her first client for the day, but little did she know the latter was in for mischief.

ALSO READ

After making ‘selections’ of some expensive hair brands, Ms Portia allegedly made her way to the exit as though she was directing her friend to the shop and that was the last seen of her.

Sensing foul play, Beebi checked her CCTV cameras only to discover how stylishly Portia stole about five hair bundles and proceeded to issue a warning on her Instagram page for the items to be returned.

Tough skin Portia chose embarrassment as she failed to return the items despite plea and threats to release the footage to the public, forcing the shop owner to now make the footage available.