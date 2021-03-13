In a video circulating on social media, actress and television personality, Efia Odo has been spotted flaunting her natural hair.

The rare video revealed a healthy smooth and long black hair.

The actress, born Andrea Owusu, was spotted in a bra and bum shorts while she combed the hair effortlessly.

ALSO READ:

In another video, she was seen straightening the hair which could qualify for a wig.

According to her, the hair was genetically acquired as her mother has lots of hair and she inherited all.

Watch the video below: