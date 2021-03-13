In a video circulating on social media, actress and television personality, Efia Odo has been spotted flaunting her natural hair.
The rare video revealed a healthy smooth and long black hair.
The actress, born Andrea Owusu, was spotted in a bra and bum shorts while she combed the hair effortlessly.
In another video, she was seen straightening the hair which could qualify for a wig.
According to her, the hair was genetically acquired as her mother has lots of hair and she inherited all.
Watch the video below: