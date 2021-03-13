The Kaneshie police has gunned down a suspected robber at Awudome cemetery in the Greater Accra Region.

This was after he stabbed and robbed a passerby and his second attempt to rob another commuter failed.

The incident, according to the police, occurred around 8:30 pm on Friday, March 12, 2021.

The robbery victim was said to be walking along the SSNIT building heading towards the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle when he was attacked by two robbers.

They stabbed him in the neck with a knife, robbed him of his black bag containing spare parts, his phone and money of GHC 250.00.

He ran to the nearby police post for assistance but there was no trace of the robbers after the police combed nearby bushes.

They strategised and laid ambush until they resurfaced from the cemetery again in an attempt to rob another target.

One of the robbers, believed to be in his early 20s, was shot but the other managed to escape.

He was rushed to the police hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

The body has since been deposited at the mortuary for identification and autopsy.