Three applications brought before the Adjabeng Magistrate Court by New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Hajia Fati have been dismissed.

Applications filed before the court by the accused person, Hajia Fati, requested that Judge Isaac Addo recuse himself from the case as well as revoke the court’s final ruling on the case and stay its execution of a bench warrant issued against the accused.

Counsel for the accused moving the motions for the three applications argued that the defendant’s decision to file the applications was informed by instances of impartiality showed by the court.

“Applicant says the court by its actions has shown bias by issuing a bench warrant in circumstances in which the applicant was ill and could not appear before the court, even when the applicant had provided to the court a medical report to prove her claim,” he said.

Arguing further, counsel for the accused said a petition sent to former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo was still under consideration, and the court needed to wait for a response concerning the petition from the Chief Justice before moving ahead to give its judgment on the matter.

But responding to the applications put before the court, Judge Isaac Addo said the petition sent to the former Chief Justice had been dismissed by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo herself and on the back of the gross disrespect showed the court by the accused, the other two applications were dismissed.

Judge Isaac Addo adjourned the case to April 3, 2020, to deliver the court’s final judgment on the matter.