Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has allayed fears of a possible lockdown of the nation due to increasing recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.
Rumours of a possible lockdown of the nation by the government over the fast rising cases of COVID-19 in the country have been reported by numerous media outlets.
But, speaking to Adom FM on Saturday, March 21, 2020, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah denied such reports describing them as false.
He, however, revealed that President Akufo-Addo later in the day will speak on the matter in a televised address to the nation.
@NAkufoAddo has just concluded a mtg of the Covid-19 response ctee. H.E. Will address the nation tonight with latest updates and measures. But no he will not be announcing a lockdown so don’t panic. #SpreadCalmNotFear pic.twitter.com/gLkaJLRy9e— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 21, 2020