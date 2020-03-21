Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has allayed fears of a possible lockdown of the nation due to increasing recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Rumours of a possible lockdown of the nation by the government over the fast rising cases of COVID-19 in the country have been reported by numerous media outlets.

But, speaking to Adom FM on Saturday, March 21, 2020, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah denied such reports describing them as false.

He, however, revealed that President Akufo-Addo later in the day will speak on the matter in a televised address to the nation.