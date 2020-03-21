Former President John Dramani Mahama, has reacted to news that he has settled on Asunafo South Member of Parliament as his running mate for 2020 elections.

There were media reports that the former President will choose Eric Opoku as his running mate.

The report went ahead to say that the former President will announce his choice in the coming days.

But, reacting to this news on his social media platforms, the former President said reports that he has settled on and announced his running mate are false.

Check out his Twitter post: