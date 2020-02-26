The atmosphere in the studios of Hitz FM was a hilarious one as founder of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, was hosted on the Cruise Control show last Friday.

The GFP founder was in high spirits as she disclosed key aspects of her party’s manifesto which she said contained plans and projects that would endear her to the hearts of the voting public.

As part of the many plans she has for Ghanaians, Madam Akua Donkor told Mercury Quaye, host of the show, that her government would give free vehicles to all journalists should she win the upcoming general elections.

This, according to her, was borne out of the belief that journalists have a vital role to play towards national development hence the need to give them governmental support.

She, however, pointed out that the only institution that will pay for the vehicles she will supply is the Ghana Police Service because they do not need them as much as other governmental institutions.

Akua Donkor said she was disappointed in President Akufo-Addo for spending a lot of state resources on 300 MMT buses when journalists are the ones who need vehicles most.

The GFP flagbearer also promised to drop the use of the Ghana Cedi as Ghana’s official currency and make the British pound Ghana’s currency.

According to her, the inception of the Ghanaian Cedi dropped Ghana’s international commercial value, arguing that bringing in the pounds will help match up the Ghanaian economy to that of Britain.

She also said her party would give devoted farmers money to invest in their farming activities.