MTN FA Cup

The Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup draw will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat.

The Round of 64 saw some shocking results as Asokwa Deportivo crashed out Asante Kotoko at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The remaining 11 Premier League sides will face same tricky duels when they come up against the second and lower-tier clubs.

Below are the teams that have qualified for the Round of 32:

  1. Tema Youth
  2. Emmanuel FC
  3. Likpe Heroes
  4. Unistar Academy
  5. Venomous Vipers
  6. Wamanafo Mighty Royals
  7. Kenyasi Mighty Royals
  8. Tamale City
  9. RTU
  10. Bechem United
  11. Bofoakwa
  12. Unity
  13. Accra Great Olympics
  14. Legon Cities
  15. Young Apostles
  16. Elmina Sharks
  17. Ashantigold
  18. Asokwa Deportivo
  19. Wa Suntaa
  20. BYFA
  21. Nzema Kotoko
  22. Vision FC
  23. Medeama
  24. Okwawu United
  25. Dreams FC
  26. WAFA
  27. Accra Hearts of Oak
  28. Liberty Professionals
  29. Star Madrid
  30. Samartex
  31. King Faisal
  32. Paga Crocodiles