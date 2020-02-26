The Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup draw will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat.
The Round of 64 saw some shocking results as Asokwa Deportivo crashed out Asante Kotoko at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
The remaining 11 Premier League sides will face same tricky duels when they come up against the second and lower-tier clubs.
Below are the teams that have qualified for the Round of 32:
- Tema Youth
- Emmanuel FC
- Likpe Heroes
- Unistar Academy
- Venomous Vipers
- Wamanafo Mighty Royals
- Kenyasi Mighty Royals
- Tamale City
- RTU
- Bechem United
- Bofoakwa
- Unity
- Accra Great Olympics
- Legon Cities
- Young Apostles
- Elmina Sharks
- Ashantigold
- Asokwa Deportivo
- Wa Suntaa
- BYFA
- Nzema Kotoko
- Vision FC
- Medeama
- Okwawu United
- Dreams FC
- WAFA
- Accra Hearts of Oak
- Liberty Professionals
- Star Madrid
- Samartex
- King Faisal
- Paga Crocodiles