A Nigerian songwriter and music producer, has unveiled Nollywood actress, Ini Edo as his new found love.

The producer Larry Gaaga took to his Instagram page to publicize their relationship through a caption of their photo he shared saying: The secret of change is to focus all your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.

Ini Edo’s new relationship comes in after she separated from her husband of six years.

The actress got married to an American-based Nigerian businessman, Phillip in 2008 but walked out of the marriage in September 2014, following accusations of domestic violence and cheating.

The actress in an interview after her divorce said she had no regret over her breakup.

Watch the photo below: