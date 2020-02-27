A normal town-riding by two men in Kenya resulted in an accident where their vehicle somersaulted in an awful form.

The surprising factor about the video is that the passenger was recording himself and his friend in a Bentley car, moments before they veered off the road, somersaulting into a nearby bush.

The phone, which was still recording, saw the driver who was wearing a seatbelt, before the accident, step out of the flipped vehicle.

Accident in Kenya

Photos after accident saw the passenger the vehicle severely damaged where a towing truck was required to transport the car.

The damaged Bentley truck

Watch the video below: