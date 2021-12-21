The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed disappointment in the conduct of Speaker Alban Bagbin in the House.

According to the Suame lawmaker, Mr Bagbin on Monday left his seat for the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu, to preside over the House midway through a decision on the controversial e-levy bill.

However, Mr Bagbin left Parliament for the House without communicating to anyone and not even Mr Osei-Owusu who was acting in his stead.

“Yesterday, the Speaker leaving the seat told the First Deputy that he was handing over and he will come back pretty soon but all that we heard was that he had left to his house,” he said.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Mr Mensah-Bonsu said the development was unfortunate, especially when Mr Bagbin had assured him he will come back to the Chamber.

“That is most unfortunate without any further communication to the Second Deputy Speaker or to me because I have been having some discussions with him and I am told today, that he didn’t even have any discussion with the Minority as well so where are we going from where? It is a most unfortunate development,” he bemoaned.

Despite the occurrences on Monday, the Speaker, the lawmaker explained assured he will show up on Tuesday morning.

However, he indicated that “He [Speaker] said he will come here at 11: 30, subsequently another message came to say that he can only be here at 12. I mean, the House cannot be held to ransom by one person. It is most unfortunate.”

