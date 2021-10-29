British photographer, Jamie Roberts, the baby daddy of Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has warmed hearts with his latest post on social media.

Mr Roberts’ post was to mark the birthday of their daughter, Ryn as she turns four today, October 29, 2021.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared an old but adorable photo with his daughter which has evoked a lot of memories.

Posting the photo, he poured out his love for Ryn in a brief message, describing her as his little African Princess.

He wrote: HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lil’ African Princess!

Such a beautiful, confident and brave little girl. I can’t believe 4 years have passed since you came into our lives. Keep on building your character and making me proud Ryn.

Love Daddy. #fatheranddaughter#girldad#daddysgirl.

Mr Roberts’ post, which comes after a long time anything has been heard about his daughter, has garnered goodwill messages for the baby girl.

READ ON:

The actress and her lover had quite an exciting relationship with the usual social media display.

The rumour mill started winding when both started ignoring and even deleted pictures of each other.

Both, however, remained tight-lipped and allowed rumour mongers to prevail but Miss Nelson later confirmed they were no longer together and she was very single.