Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, says he is unperturbed about the constant accusations of song theft and copyright infringement leveled against him by industry players.

For some years now, he has been at the receiving end of trolls and bashing following the release of his songs, for incorporating elements identified in the works of other artistes.

Reacting to this in an interview on Adom TV‘s Ahosepe Xtra with Sister Sandy, the Son of Africa said he feels sorry for persons who have time to attack him.

To him, there is nothing new under the sun, adding that he sees the constant bullying as obsession rather than hate, which he said is a blessing to him.

Sister Sandy: On a lighter note, persons have called for your arrest for song theft, what do you say about that, and how does it get to you?

Kuami Eugene: First thing, when someone says that, I feel sorry for them. Regardless I’ve been able to make countless hits and those who even say that about me don’t even have up to three or even quality songs.

Sister Sandy: In music, copyright is allowed so far as you give the person mention. But in your case, they claim it’s theft, what of that?

Kuami Eugene: I think it’s the latest trend and people will like to associate themselves with greatness, it’s normal. When I am planning on releasing a song, we tease that by now people will be searching their archives to know how my song will tally with theirs. The beautiful thing is that when you say Kuami has stolen your craft, everybody will give you attention.

Sister Sandy: Sometimes I think it’s a cliché. Every melody has already been used including hymns, but let’s be clear that two music must not be the same.

Kuami Eugene: There is nothing new under the son. If that was the case then the Kojo Antwis, Amakye Dedes and Daddy Lumbas have already told the musical stories. No one started the genre but we are permitted to include our little efforts. Else we will all resort to whistling.

Sister Sandy:

Kuami Eugene: I believe I get more trolls because I am young so it gives people the opportunity to corrupt me in any way. If it was Sarkodie or Wale, the conversation will last at most three days. But because I’m young, everyone will want to correct me; everyone will want to share their idea.

Sister Sandy: In that case do you see it as correction from an elder sibling?

Kuami Eugene: I am not bothered at all. Me per say I don’t see hate, I see obsession. You are obsessed that’s why probably you wake up early in the morning to check update on my life.

Sister Sandy: A lady is currently accusing you of banger theft. She has even gone ahead to shoot the same video. Have you heard of it?

Kuami Eugene: When it comes to this particular issue, it is senseless so I don’t wanna talk about it. If I give them such a platform, they capitalise on it. So if you want to retaliate, do so, and let’s move on.

Sister Sandy: So is it a coincidence?

Kuami Eugene: Of course, I don’t think I’ve ever thought of her so let it be how it is.







