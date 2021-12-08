The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is expected to resume full-scale operations from June next year.

This is what Joy Business has picked up from the state oil refinery.

TOR has been dormant for a while now due to what some have described as financial challenges.

Sources say the government entity is making some significant progress towards starting operations from the second quarter of next year.

The latest progress comes after power was restored to the facility by the Electricity Company of Ghana yesterday after it was cut briefly.

The Interim Management Committee described the development as miscommunication between the head office of the ECG and a Task Force Team from Tema.

ECG taskforce cut power supply to TOR

A task force from the ECG yesterday cut the electricity supply to TOR for its failure to pay its bills.

According to the power distributor, TOR’s current debt which is about ¢27 million, necessitated the action.

ECG said it has been working tirelessly to retrieve its debts and won’t take any excuses.

“We’ve pursued them [TOR] for some time to pay the bill, but unfortunately, all our things are not yielding, so we were compelled to cut the lines,” Shadrack, the leader of the task force, said.

According to him, ECG will only restore supply when the state refinery settles at least 30% of its debt.

