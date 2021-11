Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah has tied the knot in a beautiful Kente themed ceremony at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

He got married to Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of the famous hospitality edifice, Anita Hotel on Friday, November 5.

Anita Sefa Boakye. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

Anita Sefa Boakye and her parents. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

Anita Sefa Boakye. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah. Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @FocusNBlur

Bride and her Brothers in formation. Credit: FocusNBlur – Instagram @focusnblur

Anita Sefa Boakye sharing some happy moments with her bridesmaids. Credit: FocusNBlur – Instagram @focusnblur

Gowns of the Bride sewn by Pistis. Credit: FocusNBlur – Instagram @focusnblur

Bride with her gowns sewn by Pistis. Credit: FocusNBlur – Instagram @focusnblur

Dowry presented by Barima Osei Mensah to the family of Anita Sefa Boakye.

Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography

Credit: Jema Photography – Instagram @jema_photography