Five persons have died at Nyinawusu in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region after they were beaten over suspicion of being robbers.

Police sources indicated the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

This was after the deceased persons, who are miners from Akorabuokrom in the Atwima Mponua District, went to the area to engage in mining activities.

They were invited to the Nyinawusu Chief’s palace and interrogated following accusations from some residents of being behind armed robbery activities that took place in the area a few days ago.

The residents besieged the palace amid threats to lynch the accused persons.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said personnel moved to the area to restore calm following a distress call.

However, all attempts to rescue the persons proved futile as the irate residents prevented them and in the process attacked and injured some personnel.

A reinforcement was called from Nyinahene and the regional headquarters but four had been killed before the team arrived.

Another who was in critical condition later died at the hospital but one managed to escape.

ALSO READ:

Amid threats of reprisal attacks from Akorabuokrom residents, the chief of the area, Nana Kwaku Frimpong, has appealed to the appropriate authorities to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, police say investigations are underway to bring the perpetrators to book.