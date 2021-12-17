Latest video of legendary Ghanaian rapper, Tinny, has elicited nostalgic feelings from his fans following years of no show.
The Osu-based rapper was captured in his elements during a surprise visit by youngest Ghanaian rapper, Fotocopy and his team.
Tinny was jamming and dancing to the eight-year-old’s School Dey Bee track featuring Shatta Wale.
His demeanor proved he was in love with his protégé as he sweeps him into his arms with a long hug.
Fotocopy described him as a selfless person: “I had a nice time with grandpa. God bless you for me.”
Born Nii Addo Quaynor, Tinny’s fans have appreciated the one-time opportunity to see him do something music related after years of being on a hiatus.
Watch video below: