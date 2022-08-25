Veteran rapper, Nii Addo Quaynor, known professionally as Bardman Tinny, has clarified a long-held notion of his sexual status.

Back in the days, rumors spread like wildfire that the talented artiste is gay, at a time when the LGBTQ community barely had any recognition.

Speaking on the tag in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Tinny stated emphatically that he is “straight”.

“I am not gay in any way. The same person who others say is gay has so many children. I love women and I am a womaniser so how can I be gay?” he defended.

The father-of-five; four girls and one boy, said he was heartbroken by the rumor because it came from persons who do not know him on a personal level.

“People who don’t know me are those who say the worst things about me. If you don’t know me well, you’ll have the wrong perception about me,” he said.

To him, a man must be ugly and fearful but since he is a bit presentable and good looking, it attracts the perception he is feminine, hence gay.

Also, he believes his initial brand name, Sexy Tinny contributed to the gay notion.





