Gospel musician Stella Seal has opened her arms to secular musicians as she discloses she is ready for any meaningful collaboration.

Defying the cliché that gospel musicians ought to stay free from persons who are not equally yoked, Madam Seal said she is non-judgmental, adding that if the collaboration is what her brand needs, then so be it.

She made the comments in an interview on Neat FM when asked if she is ready for a remix of her song with superstar Sarkodie.

“There’s nothing wrong with it. I can’t see into any one’s heart to know what sort of person they are. That is why there will be surprises in Heaven. So far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with working with a secular musician,” she said.

She went on to say that she has worked with secular musicians in the past and her experience was quite rosy.

She revealed her hit song, ‘Ebenezer’ was written and programmed by artiste Nana Fynn, and she can boast that it is one of the best works she’s put her voice on.

So far as the artiste has not made a bad name for himself or herself, she said she is ever ready for a feature.