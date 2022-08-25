A falling concrete balcony pillar has crushed a woman to death at Akyem Asuom in the Kwaebibirim District in the Eastern Region.

The victim, Cecilia Amankwah, 47, had her head crushed while drying clothes on a drying line tied to the pillar on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Some children, who were with her in the house, started raising an alarm which attracted neighbours in the community to the scene who rescued her.

She was found in a pool of blood with blood oozing from her mouth and nose and was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Residents, saddened by her death, could not control their tears as they troop to the house to mourn her.

Preliminary investigation has established that the mason, who was renovating the house of the victim, failed to adhere to engineering ethics in erecting the concrete pillar.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending further investigation by Police.

The late businesswoman, who traded in cowhide meat and palm fruits, left behind three children.