The Shai Osudoku Member of Parliament (MP), Linda Ocloo, has shared how she saved an accident victim after all efforts proved futile.

Madam Ocloo said she came across the fatal accident involving an Okada rider on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

This was on the Dodowa-Oyibi road while on her way to Parliament House.

According to her, witnesses tried to get a taxi to convey the victim to the hospital.

However, for reasons not known, no driver stopped to offer help, hence she was compelled to convey the victim in her V8.

Though the cause is not immediately known, the rider sustained severe injuries with his right leg almost chopping off.