The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced a probe into an alleged bomb scare at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

This was contained in a statement by the Ghana Airports Company Limited which confirmed the incident that took place on Tuesday, December 28.

The statement indicated a bag, believed to contain explosives, was left unattended at the arrival hall of Terminal 3 at the Airport creating a tense atmosphere.

“The Base Ammunition Depot Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces was immediately called in to conduct a preliminary assessment of the content of the bag upon which it was taken away for further investigations,” the statement read.

ALSO READ:

The statement assured the outcome of the investigations will be made public amid apologies to travellers over the disruption of the arrival facilitation process.

Read the full statement below: