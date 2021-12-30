The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced a probe into an alleged bomb scare at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.
This was contained in a statement by the Ghana Airports Company Limited which confirmed the incident that took place on Tuesday, December 28.
The statement indicated a bag, believed to contain explosives, was left unattended at the arrival hall of Terminal 3 at the Airport creating a tense atmosphere.
“The Base Ammunition Depot Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces was immediately called in to conduct a preliminary assessment of the content of the bag upon which it was taken away for further investigations,” the statement read.
The statement assured the outcome of the investigations will be made public amid apologies to travellers over the disruption of the arrival facilitation process.
