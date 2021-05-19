The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will from Monday, 24 to Friday, 28 May 2021, conduct an anti-terrorism training exercise code.

The exercise dubbed Eagle Claws 2021 will be held in the Northern Sector of the Country under the theme ‘Consolidating Security for National Development.’

The exercise is aimed at testing and preparing participants of the ongoing Operation Conquered Fist to ensure efficacy at role and mission accomplishment.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Colonel Aggrey-Quashie.

The statement noted the exercise will be done in collaboration with other security agencies, adding that there will be movement of military personnel and hardware to the designated areas.

The statement added: “In view of this, GAF wishes to inform the general public, especially those living within the affected areas to remain calm during the training period as measures to ensure the safety of personnel and the public have been put in place.”

