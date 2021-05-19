The woes of New Patriotic Party’s National Women’s organiser, Kate Gyamfuaa have been deepened as more equipment at her mining site has been set on fire.

The latest destruction comes barely two days after twenty excavators and other mining equipment were set ablaze by the government’s anti-galamsay taskforce in parts of the Eastern region.

This time, the military task force raided her site at Pameng, set fire into two bulldozers, 150 water pumping machines and other machinery.

The secretary to Kate Gyamfua’s mining firm, Nana Asante Yeboah, revealed that the military task force stormed the premises on Monday afternoon to carry out the exercise.

The government’s decision to clampdown on illegal mining is being intensified as a military chopper was spotted patrolling the mining site of the NPP women’s organiser for over an hour when Joy News‘ team visited the site today.

Even though no one could tell the reason for their presence, Nana Asante Yeboah believes the team came there to ascertain the level of damage caused to the mining equipment after they petitioned the Lands and Natural Resources minister.

Eight (8) out of the number of the excavators and one bulldozer destroyed belonged to the Ms Kate Gyamfua.

The task force, on Sunday, raided some mining sites in Larbikrom, Dompem and Pamen all in the Atiwa District.