The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has revealed the suspected armed robbers arrested at Kasoa with a military vehicle are not soldiers.

According to the outfit, the conclusion was arrived at after a preliminary investigation.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Relations, Col Aggrey-Quashie, has identified one of the suspects as Issac Appiah Kubi.

The statement said Mr Kubi, who is a civilian driver of GAF, took advantage of the military vehicle in his possession to assist his accomplices in the criminal act.

The statement added: “GAF views his action very reprehensible and will take steps to discipline him in line with our regulations.”

GAF has also pledged commitment to assist the police with the necessary information to aid investigation.

“We wish to also reassure the general public that GAF will assist the Civil Police in their investigations into this case and any member of staff being uniformed personnel or civilian employee found culpable would be dealt with according to our regulations,” it assured.

READ ON:

The suspects – Ampaw Oduro Kwame, who is allegedly a dismissed soldier, Isaac Appiah-Kubi, Emmanuel Arthur, and Basit Sulley – were arrested for seizing money, tools and keys of vehicles from sand winners.

They were put before the Ofaakor Magistrate Court and charged with five offences including conspiracy to commit crime namely, robbery, causing harm, prohibition of activities of land guards and public display of arm.