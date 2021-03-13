Parliament has constituted an 18-member Defence and Interior committee to be chaired by Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

MP for Mankessim, Ophelia Mensah will serve as the Committee’s vice-chair.

The Committee will have oversight responsibilities on all security-related matters in the country.

The Committee is made up of nine members for each caucus.

James Agalga, National Democratic Congress MP for Builsa North is a ranking member with MP for Korley Klottey, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings serving as deputy ranking member.

Other members of the committee are MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, MP for Okere, Dan Botwe and Zebilla East MP, Cletus Avoka among others.

Check out the full list below: