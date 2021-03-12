The Central Regional Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers including a dismissed military officer at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong confirmed the arrest on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday.

According to her, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at about 12:30pm, the Kasoa Divisional Police Command received a distress call.

The caller said about five men onboard military service vehicle no. 46 GA 92 had attacked workers at a sand winning site.

One of the suspects

She said the men robbed the workers of their mobile phones, seized their car keys including seven tipper trucks and an undisclosed sum of money at gunpoint and sped off to Nai Atopi Hills.

Police, based on intelligence, proceeded to Nai Atopi palace and arrested the suspects; Corporal Kwame Ampaw, aged 35 with service No.197340, a dismissed military officer with service No. 018989; Isaac Appiah, aged 43, a mechanic and a civilian employee at Burma Camp; Emmanuel Arthur; and Basit Sulley.

One of the suspects

The police in an initial search were said to have retrieved eleven assorted mobile phones, an ID card bearing the name of Emmanuel Dugble, one pump action gun and cash in the sum of GHC 1,511.00.

Information received by police indicate that five persons sustained gunshot wounds after the suspects shot and were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital for treatment.

Some of the items found on the suspects

The suspects have been detained and the exhibits including the military vehicle also retained for further investigation.

Two of the suspects

Meanwhile, Nai Atopi has been invited by the police to assist with investigations.