The Police at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, gunned down two suspected armed robbers on the outskirts of Akomfokrom near Mawoman at Obuasi.

Upon a tip-off of a planned robbery attack, the divisional police patrol team proceeded to the Obuasi Mile 9 road.

Police say upon reaching the outskirts of the community near Mawonan, three young men armed with guns emerged from the bush and started firing at their vehicle.

The police returned fire in self-defence leading to the killing of two of the armed robbers. A third suspect managed to escape.

According to the police, a spot search retrieved two AK 47 rifles, five empty shells, one locally-manufactured single-barrel gun and one cartridge.

Ashanti Police Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Gordon Ahianyo, said subsequent police search led to one AK 47 assault rifle loaded with 30 rounds and 20 live cartridges concealed in a polythene bag.

Four mobile phones were also found on the deceased suspected robbers.

Mr Ahianyo said efforts were underway to apprehend the third suspect.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the disease have been deposited at the Obuasi Municipal Hospital pending identification and autopsy.