Manchester United have sent a heartwarming message to the editor of Adomonline.com and Programmes Manager, Adom FM, Joshua Tigo.

Mr Tigo celebrated his birthday on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The two-time European champions sent best wishes to Mr Tigo who is a die-hard supporter of the club on his birthday:

“Happy birthday from Manchester United. Everyone at Manchester United would like to wish you a happy birthday Tigo.”

This is the second time the Red Devils have sent a birthday message to Mr Tigo.

Mr Tigo has supported Manchester United since 1990 and is a firm believer in the club’s philosophy of giving young people a chance.

He has also described himself as a ‘distant-mentee’ of Sir Alex Ferguson, Great Britain’s most successful association football manager in history.

“This means a lot to me and this shows that the club, Manchester United, cares about its fans irrespective of where they may be,” he said.