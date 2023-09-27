Get ready for a day of excitement and entertainment as the much-anticipated Adom FM Family Kolor Paaty 2023 gears up to make a splash at the Legon Botanical Garden on September 30, 2023.

This family-friendly extravaganza offers an array of benefits and activities for attendees of all ages. Find the benefits and activities below:

For families looking to spend quality time together, Kolor Paaty has a lot in store:

Kids’ Zone: Little ones can bounce to their hearts’ content on free bouncy castles, get creative with face painting, and participate in fun games like musical chairs.

Meet and Greet: Don’t miss the chance to snap a photo with your favourite Adom FM/TV or Asempa FM presenters. It’s a golden opportunity to capture memories with these media stars.

Adults’ Corner: Adults can unwind in style with live band music, tantalizing food options, and a variety of assorted beverages to choose from.

Musical Bliss: Revel in the soul-stirring sounds of top Gospel Musicians, delivering unbridled gospel music that will lift your spirits. Of course, there will be some secular performances too.

Live Broadcasts: Witness your beloved presenters and newscasters in action as they host their programs and news segments live at the event.

Exciting Giveaways: Attendees will have the chance to go home with fantastic giveaways from our sponsors, adding to the excitement of the day.

Comfort Zone: Rest easy with the provision of tables, chairs, and canopies for your comfort throughout the event.

ADDITIONAL PERKS

Bring Your Own: Kolor Paaty encourages attendees to bring their own food and drinks, making it a true family picnic experience. You can also bring your own floor mats for added convenience.

IMPORTANT DETAILS

Date and Venue: Kolor Paaty will take place at the enchanting Legon Botanical Garden on September 30, 2023.

Gate Fee: Entrance to this memorable event is just 20 Ghana Cedis for a family of up to 5 members.

Ticket Purchase: Secure your tickets conveniently via MoMo shortcode *714*003*3#.

Food Vendors: Accredited food vendors will be on-site, ensuring that your culinary desires are well taken care of.

Canopy Walkway: While the canopy walkway is not included in the Kolor Paaty package, it will be available to patrons on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Event Hours: The festivities kick off at 10:00 AM and conclude at 6:00 PM, promising a full day of enjoyment.

Kolor Paaty is the ultimate family event, offering something for everyone in a beautiful natural setting.

Mark your calendars for September 30th and make sure to bring your family and friends along for an unforgettable day of fun and entertainment.

Get ready to paint the town Kolorful!

Kolor Paaty is sponsored by the following entities: