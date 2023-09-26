Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have launched their new company just a few days after his first wife, May launched hers.

The controversial couple took to Yul’s Instagram page to announce the launch of Isi Mmili Company, a real estate business that focuses on contracts, supplies, and the purchase and sale of homes, lands, and other services.

Yul, who relocated to Abuja following his separation from his first wife May, has already set up an office for his new business and has expressed his gratitude to God.

Yul urged individuals to patronise their services as they are dedicated to giving their clients the best of services.

His revelation has generated mixed reactions on social media.