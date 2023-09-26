The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has observed a minute of silence in honour of late former Bantama Member of Parliament (MP), Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

This was on the sidelines of a press conference held on Tuesday to formally respond to the resignation of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

The General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the party received with shock the news of Mr Aboagye’s demise.

Describing him as an illustrous son of the land, he called all the people present to join the party to observe the minute of silence.

Mr. Okyem Aboagye who is a former Government Spokesperson on Finance passed on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.

Mr. Okyem Aboagye served as Member of Parliament for Bantama from 2017 to 2021 until Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye took over.

