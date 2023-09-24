Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye has paid glowing tribute to his late Daniel Okyem Aboahye.

The former Bantama died on Saturday, September 23, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.

Okyem Aboagye served as MP for Bantama from 2017 to 2021 and Mr. Asenso-Boakye took over.

The Bantama MP who is also the Minister for Works and Housing expressed shock at the sudden demise of his party man.

He described Mr. Okyem Aboagye as not only a respected colleague, but also a dear friend for many years.

“May his memory be a source of strength and comfort to his family, knowing that he was deeply loved and respected by many” he wrote.

Below is Asenso-Boakye’s tribute

I am deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hon Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. Daniel was not only a respected colleague, but also a dear friend for many years, and his loss is deeply felt.



In this moment of grief, let’s all find solace in the words of Ecclesiastes 3:1, which reminds us that “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” This verse serves as a reminder that life is filled with both joy and sorrow, and that we must embrace the ebb and flow of these seasons.



As we mourn the loss of Daniel, let us also remember the wise saying, “Grief is the price we pay for love.” It is a testament to the impact Daniel had on our lives and the love we shared with him. May his memory be a source of strength and comfort to his family, knowing that he was deeply loved and respected by many.



Francis Asenso-Boakye

Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing