

The matchday 2 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with a game to be played on Monday.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park on Friday, Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano recorded their first win of the campaign against Real Tamale United (RTU).

Saaka Dauda broke the deadlock for the home side in the 14th minute to end the first half in their favour.

However, after recess, Mohammed Hardi Abdulai equalized to make it 1-1 for RTU but Steven Owusu scored a let penalty to secure the win for the home side.

Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park stunned Asante Kotoko by 2-1 on Saturday.

Prince Owusu Kwabena broke the deadlock in the 66th minute. However, the visitors equalized through Sherif Mohammed in the 71st minute.

Eric Bosomtwi scored the winning goal for Bibiani Gold Stars in the 74th minute as the home side secured their first win of the season.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a victory over Nsoatreman FC.

Ramos Kashala’s lone goal in the 3rd minute was enough for the home side to secure a win. However, Nsoatreman FC ended the game with 10 players after skipper for the side, Philip Ofori was sent off in the first half.

Elsewhere at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, debutants Nations FC stunned FC Samartex 1996 by 2-0.

Barimah Baah broke the deadlock in the 21st minute of the game to end the first half 1-0

Back from the recess, Amidou Diarra doubled the lead for the home side in the 60th minute as Kasim Mingle and his side recorded their first win of the season.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park pipped Dreams FC by a lone goal with Samuel Osei Kuffour scoring in the 65th minute as the Hunters sealed their first win of the campaign.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa, Aduana FC tame defending champions, Medeama SC by 2-0.

After a goalless first half, Bright Adjei scored in the 53rd minute as the ‘Ogya’ lads took the lead.

In the 87th minute, Gabriel Akwasi Mensah scored to wrap up the win for the home to secure their first win of the season.

Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium recorded a 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea.

Evans Adomako Wiredu scored a brace in the 19th and 51st minutes for the home side before George Amonoo also scored in the 63rd to worsen the woes for the away side.

However, Stephen Amankona scored a consolation goal in the 78th minute for Chelsea.

Heart of Lions at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope were held to a stalemate by Great Olympics.

On Monday, Accra Lions will host Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Bofoakwa Tano 2-1 Real Tamale United

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Nsoatreman FC

Nations FC 2-0 FC Samartex 1996

Bechem United 1-0 Dreams FC

Aduana FC 2-0 Medeama SC

Karela United 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

Heart of Lions 0-0 Great Olympics

Accra Lions v Legon Cities (MONDAY)