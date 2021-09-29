Three listeners have been awarded for their awesome performances on Adom FM’s radio drama show dubbed Kenkan Me.

The show, which is transmitted live between 5 and 6 pm every Sunday, has Akan books read and dramatised to educate the public on the culture and lifestyle of Ghana’s predecessors.

The show has treated books written by renowned writers with titles such as Bediako, Ehia Wo a Enwu, Sɛ Ɛbɛ Wie, ɔdɔ Asaawa, Owuo Agyaa, Wo Gyegyeregye, Brako and Brenya among others.

At the end of every edition, a quiz section is organised to test the knowledge and impact of the drama on listeners.

At the end of the just ended exciting drama series titled ‘Ɛnnɛ Nnso Bio’, a book written by B.O. Amoako and published by the Bureau of Ghana Languages, these three awardees made their way to the top out of 10 people who participated in the phone-in quiz.

The winners are Bright Nsabeng from Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Grace from Kasoa Amanfrom and Andy Sam from Agona Swedru, all in the Central Region respectively.

The winners or a relative as part of their award are given scholarship to study at Topman Multimedia, one of the top media and training institutes in Accra grooming talents for the sector.

They were also presented with awesome hampers by the Multimedia Group.

The ultimate winner, Bright Nsabeng, in an interview with Adom News, said the Kenkan Me show since its existence has shaped him in being abreast with the Ghanaian culture and ethics.

Mr Nsabeng called on the youth to embrace the show to acquire knowledge and to know more about the culture of the dear nation Ghana.

The other winners thanked Adom FM and called for more attention and time to be given to the educative programme Kenkan Me to educate more youth of this generation.

Kenkan Me is live every Sunday with experienced panels with in-depth knowledge on culture, tradition, religion and lifestyle.

The drama underway is titled ‘Obreguo’ published by the Bureau of Ghana Languages and written by Bamfi-Adomako.

It streams live on radio at Adom 106.3FM, Facebook and YouTube @Adom1063fm.