Legendary highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede, has broken silence on the death of his colleague, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

The latter died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after battling an illness aged 76.

He is reported to have gone into a coma after being admitted to the hospital on December 2, 2020.

Taking to his Instagram page, Amakye Dede shared a photo of the deceased, stating the news of his death hit him hard.

He wrote: Was so down the whole of yesterday hmm but in all NyameNeHene ❤️🙏 Rest well my brother Highlife Legend Nana Kwame Ampadu 🤦🏻‍♂️ Forever 🕊.