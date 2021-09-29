Actress Efia Odo has slammed Ghanaian celebrities after many of them took to social media to flaunt their new iPhone 13 on the internet.

According to her, she cannot fathom why acquiring the mobile phone has become an accomplishment for many Ghanaians.

Taking to her Twitter page, Efia Odo said the situation really baffles her because it is even more embarrassing for celebrities to intentionally pose with the new phone to show how “they’ve made it in life.”

Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing, especially seeing ‘celebrities’ posing with their new iPhone, she said.

MORE:

Meanwhile, celebrities such as broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Tracey Boakye, Nana Agradaa and social media sensation Twene Jonas have equally showed off their phones to update their status.

Haven’t seen her do that but if she did then she’s not the only one. It’s embarrassing! https://t.co/nvMWATCAes — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 29, 2021

Meet the iPhone 13 gang: Tracey Boakye, Nana Agradaa, Nana Aba Anamoah and Twene Jonas have acquired the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max

Shortly after Efia Odo made her assertion, one fan disagreed with her and asked why she also shows off her bikinis online.

But Efia replied saying: I show off my bikinis because I’m marketing my bikini line sweetheart.

I show of my bikinis because I’m marketing my bikini line sweetheart. https://t.co/2Fc3k7Bm6I — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 29, 2021

The price of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from GHS 9,000 to GHS 12,000 depending on the storage capacity in Ghana.

It is unclear if the celebrities are showing off their wealth because the average Ghanaian cannot afford that kind of luxury.