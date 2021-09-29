Chiefs and people of Offinso in the Ashanti Region have expressed worry as the town seems to be gaining notoriety for ritual internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Sakawa’.

In a viral video showing a convoy believed to be that of the said Sakawa boys, one of the young men was heard saying one cannot be like them if one cannot drink blood.

Some residents told Luv Fm’ Erastus Asare Donkor that they have seen half-naked young men carrying coffin around the town’s cemetery, a situation they described as scary.

Others also told Erastus Asare Donkor that it is increasingly becoming dangerous to live in the town as children are disappearing.

They fear that this trend would tarnish the good name of Offinso and are demanding swift action.

Senior Linguist to the paramount chief of Offinso, Nana Yaw Kobea Amenfi, said the traditional council and security officers have had series of meetings on how to solve the issue.

“We called all the security heads in the municipality for a meeting at the palace where we discussed this particular issue; they promised to take action. Last week we summoned them to a second meeting including assembly men and the MCE but we are having some challenges so we have decided to have an emergency meeting on October 4, 2021,” he said.

“The traditional council will take a final decision on the issue,” he added.