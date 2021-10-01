The president of the Ghana Drunkards Association of Ghana, Moses Drybone, claims that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ghana Standards Authority are putting the lives of his members in danger due to the fact that most alcoholic beverages in the system do not pass through due process and vetting.

He explained that recent untimely deaths of his members were avoidable after series of investigations revealed that most of the alcoholic beverages in the market contributed immensely to the high death rate of his members.

He said the consumption of alcohol by its members has played a significant role “in our country’s economy and it has created thousands of job opportunities for most of the youth so these two institutions must make sure that whatever alcoholic beverage that comes to the market is well vetted before they approve it.”

“We are telling FDA and Ghana Standards Authority to make sure that every alcoholic beverage that comes to the market passes through the due process before approval and if they fail to do that, we will hit the streets to register our displeasure and discontent,” he told DJ Active on Active TV in an interview.