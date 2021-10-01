Information reaching Joy Entertainment indicates that veteran actor in the Kumawood movie industry, King Aboagye Brenya, has passed on.

Sources say Aboagye Brenya had been ill for some time now. However, the cause of his death is unknown to the media.

The ace actor, who has featured in many Ghanaian movies, passed away on September 30.

He joins many great men in the entertainment industry who in the past week have fallen and joined the ancestors.

On September 17, veteran actor Kofi Laing, popularly known in showbiz circles as ‘Kohwe’, was reported dead.

His death was a huge blow to many who were fans of his favourite “District Colonial Court” Akan drama.

Briefly after his sudden demise, the country on September 28, was struck dumb with the death of Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

The 76-year-old, sources say, died at the Legon hospital after he fell sick overnight. He was rushed to the emergency ward on Tuesday morning and died shortly.

Unfortunately, two days after, the nation has to mourn another fallen hero.

Meanwhile, some personalities in the movie industry, including Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin’, have expressed their condolence and well wishes to the bereaved family of King Aboagye Brenya.

Taking to Instagram with emojis that depict pain and sorrow, the popular Ghanaian actor stated “Ooo papa. Rest in peace and God be with you.”