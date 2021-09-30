The Police Administration has commended the people of Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipal Area of the Volta Region for partnering the Volta Regional Police Command to arrest two armed robbers on Tuesday, September, 29th, 2021.

The suspects, Michael Maccatus, aged 31, and Wisdom Agbotokpo, aged 25, robbed a victim of his motorcycle after inflicting a deep cut on his head with a machete.

The suspects are in police custody and the motorcycle has been retrieved.

As the police commends the people of Tadzewu for their patriotic spirit and support, they also encouraged the public to continue to support them to make criminal activities unattractive.

