The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced that it will investigate the recent frequent power outages experienced by consumers across the country.

It is, therefore, calling on consumers facing increased power outages to report to the utility service provider for redress.

In a statement issued and signed by its Executive Secretary, Mami Dufie Ofori, the PURC acknowledged that the outages have been on the increase in the past few weeks.

It noted: “The poor service was compounded by the total system collapse that occurred in the transmission network resulting in a nationwide blackout on Sunday, 7 March 2021.”

The statement continued: “While acknowledging the press release from GRIDCo, ECG, and NEDCo on these incidences, the PURC wishes to assure consumers that it is investigating the issue and will take appropriate regulatory action against any utility in the power value chain found noncompliant with regulatory standards and benchmarks.”

It added: “The Commission invites affected consumers to submit their complaints to the utility service provider in the first instance and if not resolved forward them to the PURC offices in their respective areas for investigation and redress.”

Some parts of the country, especially the capital, Accra, have been experiencing frequent power outages in recent times.